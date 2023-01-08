Obituary: Thomas Goers

Thomas Goers

Provided Photo

March 28, 1947 – December 2, 2022

aka: Big T

Age 75 passed away in his home in Old Snowmass on 12/2/2022.

Tom was born in Elgin Illinois to Bill & Ruth Goers on March 28, 1947. He graduated from Dundee High School where he was named to the Ill All State Basketball Team. He attended college at UNM and finished his education at the University of Illinois. He moved to Tucson AZ and married his High School Sweetheart Sandy Haughey in August 1971.

Tom got a yellow Jeep CJ/5 in 1969 which he used to explore and camp amongst the red desert canyons of the southwest and later the mountains of Colorado. It was his pride and joy. At 6’7” he seemed almost too big for the jeep, but HE loved it.

In September 1980 Tom needed a change and Colorado was calling his name. Sandy did not hear the same calling and moved to California. Tom settled in the Aspen area for the beauty and outdoor opportunities it had to offer-Jeeping and camping, hiking, fly fishing. He found a position at the Aspen Country Day School (Aspen Music School) as Director of Grounds & Maintenance. There he was affectionately known as “BIG T”. He took care of everything from carpentry and painting to flower beds and signage. He was very proud of HIS property. So much so that for 15 years he lived in a small cabin on the property to be quick to respond to problems. His dedication, generosity and good will to faculty, students and parents made him a valuable asset to the school.

In 1994 Tom moved to Phillips Hillside near old Snowmass where Sandy rejoined him. About this time Tom stopped working at the school and began driving a bus for RFTA which he did for many years.

Tom enjoyed volunteering when the Vets would come to town as well as the Shining Stars-children with cancer. Throughout his life he spent many hours playing music on his guitar, clarinet and flute. Once retired, he was able to devote more time to tying flies for fishing, archery and creative projects.

Tom was preceded in death by wife Sandy. He is survived by Sister Linda (Gary) and nephew Tyler Wright of Minnesota and sister in law Barb Schwartz of Georgia. He will be greatly missed by many.