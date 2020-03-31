Obituary: Therese Mary Grojean

Therese Mary Grojean

Provided Photo

Therese Mary Grojean(Frysztak) May 29,1939 – March 27, 2020

Therese Mary Grojean (Frysztak) passed away on March 27, 2020 due to complications after a five-year battle with dementia. She was born in Chicago, IL on May 29, 1939 to Peter and Mary Frysztak. After graduating Cardinal Stritch High School in 1957, she thrived as an executive assistant to the VP of Sales for Motorola. In 1959, she met her future husband, Tom, on a blind date, and they have been dancing through life together ever since. They married on May 6, 1961 and quickly grew to a family of six while moving around from IL to GA to CA to IL again and finally landing back in Los Angeles, CA in 1975. Terri’s motto was “bloom where you’re planted” and that she did with joy in her heart and a song on her lips. She grounded her life in Catholic faith, family, friends and community, and her marriage with Tom inspired everyone who knew them.

Terri was the consummate homemaker. Her home embodied love. She welcomed everyone with open arms and a warm smile. She gave comfort, rides, and Lucky Charms to countless neighborhood kids. She volunteered her time to a myriad of school, community, and church activities—doing all with a humble and quiet perfection—like her patron Saint, St. Therese of Lisieux. Filling and hanging Christmas stockings was one of her favorite activities of the season, especially as she watched her family blossom from six to twenty-eight.

She was active as a Eucharistic Minister, Dame of Malta, ARCS Auxiliary Board President, Trustee at Marymount High School, and Cardinal Awards Committee member. Terri was an avid tennis player, golfer, skier, and traveller of the globe with family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her many wonderful friends. Terri and Tom constantly attended Notre Dame football games, countless family milestones, and grandchildren’s sports games, performances and graduations.

Terri (aka Grammy) is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas, and their four devoted children: Tom (Susie) Grojean Jr. of Dallas, TX, Bill (Mollie) Grojean of Kansas City, KS, Janet (Randy) Seidl of Wellesley, MA and Beth (Rob) Healy of Laguna Beach, CA; her beloved grandchildren, Tom III (Michelle), Grant, Ryan (Val), Kendall, Emma (Jackson), Isabel, Philip, Shannon, Tommy, Billy, Casey,Robbie, Campbell; her treasured great grandchildren, Raleigh and Sienna Therese; also, dear friend Nancy Shute and Sisters-in-law Therese Frystak and Patricia Swalwell, and loving nieces and nephews.

Terri’s caregivers Bertha, Gladys, Modesta, Sonia, and Winnie each tirelessly assisted Terri, and went the extra mile to comfort her during her illness. In light of COVID19 and in keeping with the CDC guidelines regarding public gatherings, we will be postponing her celebration of life to a later date. Her final resting place will be at the University of Notre Dame. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Marymount High School, 10643 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles or online at http://www.mhs-la.org/giving or to St. Clare of Assisi Parish at PO Box 1390, Edwards, CO 81632.

Terri’s caring and generous heart, sweet smile, and warm hugs will be deeply missed by all.