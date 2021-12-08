Obituary: Terrye Laurene Woodward
September 19, 1937 – October 23, 2021
Terrye passed away peacefully with her loving sister Lyn Woodward by her side after a long and difficult battle with COPD at age 84.
Terrye Laurene Woodward was born to Ralph and Evelyn Woodward on September 19, 1937 at Bellingham, Washington. She grew up on a farm at Enumclaw, Washington and later in Seattle.
She worked at Evergreen Junior College at Kent, Washington. And attended college there for 2
years. As a long term Aspen resident she worked as hotel desk clerk, travel agent, ticket office manager at Aspen Highlands Ski Area, and as manager of Aspen Mini Storage for 14 years.
She is predeceased by her father Ralph Woodward and mother Evelyn Woodward and her son Conrad
Larson. She is survived by her brothers Ralph Woodward, Bill Woodward, and Patrick Woodward, and sister Lyn Woodward, and nieces Nicole Jorgensen, Jessica Woodward, Kelly Woodward and Megan Woodward, and nephew Jamie Vernon.
Terrye was an important key part of our family and will be missed immensely. And also will be missed
by her many friends in all parts of the world.
A private family memorial will be held in the summer of 2022.
