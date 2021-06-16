Obituary: Terra Vestrand

Terra Vestrand

Provided Photo

Terra Vestrand

May 12, 1950 – June 4, 2021

Terry Lynn Vestrand (Terra) was born on May 12, 1950, to Charles and Margaret Vestrand in Detroit, Michigan. Terra moved to Aspen, Colorado in 1976 at the urging of Detroit friend and fellow singer, Scott MacCracken. Terra’s sultry contralto nightclub voice found her niche performing during the golden era of the 70’s-80’s at the Crystal Palace, where she formed a lifetime of treasured friendships until moving to California in 2019.

Terra’s life was her family and friends; music (The Crystal Palace Dinner Theatre, The Mood Elevators, Dickens Carolers, Aspen Community Theatre, Hudson Reed Ensemble), food (Savoir Fare Caterers, Street Food, Maroon Creek Club); and travel (Morocco, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and the US).

On June 4, 2021, Terra left this earthly sphere, with fiancé Jimmy Aikin and her brother Tim Vestrand by her side in Los Angeles. She is survived by brother Tim (Carrie), and step-nephew Michael Miknyocki. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Patricia (Patty) and Charles (Chuck) Vestrand. Her superb voice, cooking, and sense of humor will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.