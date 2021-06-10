Obituary: Ted MacBlane
Ted MacBlane
June 12, 1965 – November 28, 2020
To honor Ted MacBlane’s birthday,
Get out and ride your bike or get on the trails.
Wear a kit that clashes and meet for a beer and a
cheer at Aspen Tap Brewery around
4 pm, Saturday, June 12th.
