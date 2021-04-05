Obituary: Susan Kaartinen

Susan Kaartinen

March 27, 2021

Born on March 31, 1952, Susan Kaartinen (Abrahamson) 68, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on March 27, 2021 after a five year courageous battle with cancer.

Daughter of Agnes and George Abrahamson, Susan grew up in Scituate. Her love for adventure and the outdoors was evident at early age, as she was often found exploring neighborhood fields, woods, the many beaches, or climbing trees. Her absolute favorite teenage haunt was Pegotty Beach. She made a point of visiting Peggotty Beach whenever was in Scituate. Her last visit was on March 17, 2021.

She lived on Nantucket Island for a year, using a bicycle as her primary transportation. She then decided to move to Aspen, CO in 1972 with her best friend Suzanne. Aspen was Susan’s home for the next 23 years.

In Aspen she fully embraced the outdoor life and challenge, skiing on beautiful powder snow on Aspen Mountain, riding her road bike up the Independence Pass, rock climbing, hiking and windsurfing. She opened a lawn care service, which she developed into a successful business. She was briefly married to Gerry Sullivan before meeting her second husband, Hannu Kaartinen, in 1990. Susan and Hannu were married on September 28, 1991. They lived in Aspen another four years, when her husband’s job took them first to Sarasota, FL and then Tallahassee, FL.

In 1999 Susan and Hannu moved to Peterborough, NH, which they’ve ever since called home.

She continued her outdoors activities in New England as well, with skiing, snowshoeing in the winter and hiking, kayaking or windsurfing on Dublin Lake in the summer. However, her favorite pleasure was road biking. She absolutely loved the backroads around Peterborough, Hancock and Harrisville.

She is survived by her husband, Hannu Kaartinen, her brothers George and Carl Abrahamson, her sisters Nancy Lloyd, Lynda Murphy and Marguerite Fitzgerald and her beloved cat Sara. She is also, survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Susan will be remembered for her smile that brought light everywhere, her appreciation of life and her compassion.

