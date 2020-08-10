Obituary: Susan K. Gordy Epstein

Susan K. Gordy Epstein

Provided Photo

Susan K. Gordy Epstein

June 20, 1954 – June 19, 2020

SUSAN K. GORDY (EPSTEIN), 65, of Chicago and Aspen (Mountain Valley), died June 19, 2020 in an automobile accident near Basalt after a morning hike with women friends on a beautiful Rocky Mountain day. Susan is survived by her devastated husband of 39 years, David A. Epstein.

A 1981 graduate of Kent Law School, Susan had a long career in the banking industry – first at First National Bank of Chicago, then at her own consultancy, SKG Associates, and later at LaSalle Bank and its parent ABN-AMRO (Netherlands).

In recent years, Susan was a managing director at The Chicago Corporation, a consultant to banks and businesses, and served on the Board of Directors of the Johnson Financial Group (Wisconsin) while dividing her time between Chicago and her and David’s home in Aspen, a place she dearly loved. She served as a Trustee of Roosevelt University for many years.

Born in Canajoharie, New York, Susan grew up in Wheaton, Illinois. She attended Southern Methodist University and the University of Arizona. Suzy met her husband David, also a lawyer, when she served as a lobbyist intern in Springfield, Illinois in the late ’70s when David was the Parliamentarian of the Illinois House of Representatives.

Suzy worked in the 2004 campaign of Barack Obama as co-head of the campaign’s Women’s Groups, but declined to join the Obama administration in favor of staying in Chicago and skiing in Aspen with David, from whom she was rarely separated for more than a few days.

An avid and excellent skier – much better than David — as well as a lifelong tennis player and former competitive figure skater, Suzy was an active supporter of art, music, charitable, and women’s organizations. A warm and giving person, she was a mentor to many young professionals now scattered around the country and world. In winter, she was a regular donor of clothes and food to homeless men and women.

Internment was at Westlawn Cemetery in Illinois (east of O’Hare) on June 29, 2020. The interment service may still be viewed on the Facebook home page of the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home. A memorial party – wine and tears and memories – will be held in Aspen at a later date when the corona virus subsides.