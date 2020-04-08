Obituary: Sulamit Lisa Gabow

Sulamit Lisa Gabow

Provided Photo

Sulamit Lisa Gabow died peacefully in her home on April 3, 2020.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York on November 8, 1924. Like many others, she learned courage and frugality during the Great Depression and was a member of the Greatest Generation.

A devoted wife, she helped Jack build a successful typography company. While raising their family she took courses at Queens College in NYC, graduating the same day her sons graduated high school and junior high. She was committed to helping others obtain an education, tutoring adults for the GED, money management and nutrition.

She and Jack funded the Shulamit Lisa Gabow Endowment Fund at Queens College, supporting students of Jewish studies.

She and Jack retired to Snowmass Village in 1974 and after 25 years relocated to Carbondale’s River Valley Ranch for another 15 years. They enjoyed Colorado skiing, hiking and tandem biking, as well as travelling and attending elderhostels.

Lisa was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, of 75 years and is survived by her children Hal(Patricia), Bruce(Deborah), and Lori Meredith, and grandchildren Tenaya(Scott), Aaron(Tamara), Kyra, Kalen.

Donations can be made to American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado.