Obituary: Stuart Couch

Stuart Couch

Stuart Couch

September 5, 1967 – December 13, 2020

Stuart Grantham Couch died peacefully in his home in Aspen, Colorado on December 13, 2020 at the age of 53. Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Stuart attended Southfield School and graduated from Jesuit High School/Loyola College Prep in 1986. He earned his B.A. from University of Alabama where he was a proud member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

Following college Stuart worked on the Chicago Board of Trade and began his love of investing, which continued throughout his life. Post Chicago he transitioned to the restaurant industry where he worked in Dallas, TX, and Memphis, TN, before settling in Aspen to enjoy many happy years with The Little Nell hotel.

An incredible natural athlete, Stuart loved football, skiing and playing golf. He was involved in all sports during grade-school and high-school and has been remembered often as one of the fastest runners in school, excelling in everything he entered at Southfield’s Field Day. In summertime you would find him skiing on Lake Bistineau or Lake Catherine at Couchwood.

Stuart had an intense and immense love for his family, his Mom and Dad always, and family gatherings while growing up, especially 4th of July at Couchwood, Christmas holidays in Conway, duck hunting in Stuttgart, and Januarys in Aspen where he invariably won the ski school races each year.

Stuart loved his friends and re-connected with many of them over the past couple of years, telling stories and making people smile with his charm and dry sense of humor. Saturday would always find him watching his beloved Crimson Tide and talking to friends about the games.

Kind and sensitive to those who knew him well, Stuart would often surprise you with gifts or acts of endearment when you least expected it. He also had a newfound appreciation for volunteering, very much enjoying his role in Aspen Family Connections’ food distribution during Covid.

Stuart is survived by his sister, Catherine Anne Couch, of Aspen, Colorado and aunt, Mimi Couch Teschner of Aspen, CO. He is preceded in death by his mother, Anne Shaw Buckley of Shreveport, LA, and father, Thomas Grantham Couch of Shreveport, LA; his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. George Grover Shaw of Conway, AR, and Mr. and Mrs. Kirke Couch of Shreveport, LA; and his beloved Labrador, Samantha (Sam).

Stuart will be missed greatly by his sister, his cousins, and all his friends who loved him and cherished his sense of humor and sharp wit. Special thank you to Aspen Police Dept and EMTs and Pitkin County Coroners who have been so helpful. A memorial service will be determined at a later date.

Roll Tide!