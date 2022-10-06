Obituary: Steve Chenoweth (aka Saylor)

Steve Chenoweth (aka Saylor)

Provided Photo

February 18, 1949 – August 31, 2022

Longtime valley local, Steve Chenoweth, passed away peacefully on August 31st. He truly will be missed. From his fiddle playing days at the T-Lazy 7 in the seventies, to performing the hilarious Doctor Sadistic and the Silver King Crybabies parody-punk songs at the Jerome for the Mad Hatters Ball, Steve Chenoweth entertained people in the Aspen area for almost 50 years.

In addition to song writing and performing around Aspen, Steve began writing screenplays and made his first movie (Blood Relations) in 1987 thanks to Aspenite and famous screenwriter, Lorenzo Semple. During this time he also won big on the 25,000 Pyramid game show and married his wife Jackie. After their fairy tale Romance…kids. Then playing Karaoke King at the Timbermill on Fanny Hill and being an involved Dad to his two young sons, Wylie and Sean. Busy years pass quickly. When the computer age began, Steve realized anyone could become their own movie studio, so he got his friends together from the Crystal Palace and made his second movie, “Twist of Faith”, starring Tony nominated actress, Beth Malone, and Tom Erickson.

Steve’s highest contribution came when he turned his talents to creating entertaining videos to educate people on how we can create a more ethical, sustainable and scientific “Resource Based Economy”, to replace the current system he felt was in collapse. Truly a renaissance man, his unique ability to make us laugh and think at the same time is what his friends and family will miss the most. Join us for a celebration of his life at the house that Steve built, Sunday, October 16th from 2-6pm. Email Jackie at: viahemp@comcast.net for directions. In lieu of flowers we know Steve would love you to check out his videos at: http://www.stevesaylor.me