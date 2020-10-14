Obituary: Stefan T. Edlis
STEFAN T. EDLIS
June 12, 1925 – October 15, 2019
TODAY, OCTOBER 15TH IT WILL BE ONE YEAR SINCE I LOST MY BELOVED STEF. I WOULD LIKE TO THANK ALL MY FRIENDS WHO HAVE EXPRESSED GRATITUDE AT HAVING KNOWN HIM, LOVED HIM, AND LIKE ME, ARE MISSING HIS WIT AND WISDOM AND SMILING FACE.
MAY HIS LOVE CONTINUE TO LIGHT OUR HEARTS.
YOUR WIFE AND PARTNER,
GAEL.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User