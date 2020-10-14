Obituary: Stefan T. Edlis

Stefan T. Edlis

Provided Photo

In Memoriam

STEFAN T. EDLIS

June 12, 1925 – October 15, 2019

TODAY, OCTOBER 15TH IT WILL BE ONE YEAR SINCE I LOST MY BELOVED STEF. I WOULD LIKE TO THANK ALL MY FRIENDS WHO HAVE EXPRESSED GRATITUDE AT HAVING KNOWN HIM, LOVED HIM, AND LIKE ME, ARE MISSING HIS WIT AND WISDOM AND SMILING FACE.

MAY HIS LOVE CONTINUE TO LIGHT OUR HEARTS.

YOUR WIFE AND PARTNER,

GAEL.