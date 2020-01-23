Obituary: STANLEY ZELNICK

Stanley Joseph Zelnick November 3, 1929 – January 16, 2020

Stanley Joseph Zelnick passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 16th 2020, at the age of 90 years old.

Stan was born Nov. 3, 1929 to the son of a miner and the 2nd generation born in Aspen. Stan’s father, Louis Zelnick immigrated from Slovenia in 1901. His mother, Mary Oberster was born in Aspen in 1893. Her parents also immigrated from Slovenia and were married in Aspen in 1890.

Stan is survived by his 3 beloved daughters, Patty (Scott) Henke, Kathy (David) Grounds, and Nancy Zelnick. Stan had five grandchildren, Amber (Stefan) Bate, Joseph Grounds, Tori (Ivan) Chacon, Travis (Erica) Rung, and Levi Zelnick and 6 great grandchildren all of whom he loved so very much.

A Celebration of Stan’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 30, at the Gathering Room at The Orchard Church in Carbondale, 110 Snowmass Dr. Grave Side service will be held at Rosebud Cemetery at 2:00 pm following.

Memorial donations in memory of Stan can be made to, Colorado Wildlife Federation @ https://www.coloradowildlife.org Or Stepping Stones of the Roaring Fork Valley @ https:// http://www.steppingstonesrfv.org