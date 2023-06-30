Obituary: Stanley Joseph Starn

September 17, 1938 – January 13, 2023

Stan was born in Pleasantville, NJ to Charles and Sophie Starn. After graduating from High School, he joined the Navy. Later, Stan attended Router College.

Working as a store manager in the family business for over 30 years, Stan contributed much to the success and expansion of the Starn`s ShopRite Supermarkets. He was always aware of new products which increased the popularity of the stores located in South Jersey.

Stan enjoyed outdoors activities. His passions were sailing, skiing, hiking and biking with his friends. He was a great sailor. Starting with regattas in his young age, he ultimately went to Australia to be around the America`s Cup Team in 1987. He crossed the Atlantic Ocean several times and took his friends as far as the Panama Canal on his yacht.

Moving to Aspen in the late 80`s, Stan developed many close friendships. He and his Aspen friends took ski trips to Europe, helicopter skiing in Canada, hiking and biking various mountainous trais all over the world. Athleticism was not Stan`s only joy in aspen. He and Isabelle met in 2010 then married three years later.

Stan always said he enjoyed a wonderful life and would not change anything if he had the opportunity to do it again.He is missing by many.

A private celebration and blessing of Stanley Joseph Starn will occur in New Jersey on September 21st.