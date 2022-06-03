Obituary: Sonja Farnum
August 7, 1944 – June 1, 2022
Sonja Ilene (Patterson) Farnum (77) passed away to a better world on June 1, 2022, in Rifle, CO., with family present. Sonja was born Aug. 7, 1944 in Aspen, CO. She was the daughter of Bill and Agnes (Reeder-Rickes) Patterson. She spent most of her childhood and early teen years in Aspen, CO. She moved to Kadoka, SD, in 1960, where she graduated in from Kadoka High School in 1962. She moved back to Colorado where she met the love of her life, John Farnum. They were married in 1964 in Las Vegas, NV, and lived in Carbondale and El Jebel, CO, for many years. There they were blessed with two children Larry John and Trish Marie. John passed away in 2020. Sonya later moved to Rifle, CO for health reasons. She loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, exploring, family, remembering family members at birthdays, a good party, a good card game, and a good book sharing those she loved most with others. Sonja loved her grandchildren and keeping up with their activities.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow Bill Patterson and Agnes Marie Patterson-Frein, husband John, her son Larry, her brother Keith Patterson, in-laws Jack and Laura Farnum, and brother-in-law Roy Harn.
She is survived by her daughter Trish, daughter-in-law, Kathy Farnum-Womack, granddaughter Holly Farnum, grandson Jake Farnum, grandson Josh Cosnell, grandson John Cosnell, sister Billie Jo (Pat) Kuck, sister Betsy Harn, step-sister Mary-Ann Frein Snider, step-sister Shirley (Bill) McGary, step-brother Steve (Janet) Frein, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Farnum-Holt Mortuary in Glenwood Springs on June 25th at 11 a.m. Light lunch to follow.
