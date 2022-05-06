Obituary: Sonia Lederer

Sonia Lederer

Provided Photo

May 31, 1928 – April 23, 2022

Born in the Bronx NY on May 31st, 1928, Sonia Lederer passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on April 23rd, 2022, at the age of 93. While Sonia has graduated from her earthly body, her love of life did not pass with her, as she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives as she did; to the fullest.

Sonia grew up in New York City, raised her family in the countryside of Lake Peekskill, New York, then retired with her husband Bill, enjoying dual residences in Aspen, Colorado and Boynton Beach, Florida. Throughout her life, she was committed to animal rescue and rehousing. In Aspen, Sonia and her husband Bill were “professional volunteers”, helping with Aspen Junior Golf, Theater Aspen, the Wheeler Opera House, the Aspen Snowmass Jazz Festival, the Food and Wine Classic and several other organizations. They were also avid consumers in all Aspen had to offer and could be found at the Music Festival, Thursday night concerts on Fanny Hill and in and about many of their favorite haunts around town.

Some of the simplest pleasures in life brought Sonia the greatest joy. She loved time with friends, loved everything animal, loved travel, loved music and dance, and relished a good conversation. She was always ready to offer up her opinion whether you wanted it or not. She had an uncanny ability to light up a room with her infectious and cheerful personality. She was bigger than life and always ready for new adventures.

Sonia was predeceased by her one and only love Bill, and her son Stephen. She is survived by her children Larry, Michael and Eddie, her niece Shari, her daughters in law, Jill and Danella, and her grandchildren, Drew, Brooke, Lindsey, Stephen, Rachel, and Bryce.

Her wishes were to be cremated and re-united with her husband Bill. Their ashes will be spread over all the areas they lived and loved