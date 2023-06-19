Obituary: Sheri Heedum

Sheri Heedum

August 2, 1948 – March 5, 2023

It is with great sadness that our beautiful friend, Sheri, passed away on March 5th in Denver, Colorado.

After college in Michigan, Sheri moved to Aspen in the early 1970s and began a remarkable career in hospitality marketing. She established her own firm, Heedum Advertising in 1988 and created numerous successful public relations, marketing, and branding programs. This includes Aspen Food & Wine Classic, The Gant in Aspen, and Aspen Chamber summer events.

Sheri was a leader and renowned for her innovation, creativity, style, tenacity, and passion in building brands and supporting Aspen. She was a consummate professional and had an innate business sense. Her desire to help others and mentor them with genuine willingness to share her knowledge with others was her gift.

Her wit and humor were one of a kind, just like her favorite beverage: vodka and soda with a splash of cranberry! Whether dancing in the moonlight at Lake Powell or celebrating at the Jazz Festival or the Aspen Deaf Camp, Sher Sher loved to gather with her friends to celebrate life together.

She drank, danced, loved to move to music, skied, hiked, camped, river rafted, played poker, cooked, loved her Broncos football, vacations in Hawaii and Mexico – all with abandon.

Sheri had many lifelong friends and family who will deeply miss her and her love of life –

The mountains are high, and the rivers run deep, but nothing compares to the love you shared!

She was truly one of a kind.

Sheri was “OUT STANDING IN HER FIELD.”

Her legacy will live on through the many wonderful stories we all will continue to share.

RIP SHER SHER

WE LOVE YOU!!