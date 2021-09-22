Obituary: Sharon Miller

Sharon Miller

July 5, 1938 – September 13, 2021

Our mother has died. Sharon Lee Powell Bowman Miller, long time resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, died at the age of 83 on September 13, 2021. She was born to William and Dorothy Powell in Long Beach, CA on July 5, 1938.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 47 years, Richard Miller and siblings Robert Powell (Nelsie Ann) and Debra Posey (Robert). Her legacy is carried with honor by daughters Karen Meskin (Michael), Kimberly Thompson (Robert), Kathy Bowman and sons, Kent Bowman (Ann), and Bill Miller. She was blessed by 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 6 nieces and nephews.





As an adult Sharon loved living in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Colorado Springs, Aspen, Carbondale, Grand Junction and most recently, New Castle, Colorado. She created a welcoming and loving home wherever she lived. As old-fashioned as it may sound, Sharon was a shining example of giving and the Aloha spirit as she offered her many talents in serving her husband, children, and the communities in which she resided. She was the consummate life partner, counselor, room mother, Girl Scout leader, car pooler, ice skating, hockey and swim Mom. She cooked dinner every night, sewed her children’s clothing and could whip up her own ball gowns without blinking an eye. She loved keeping her mind sharp with bookkeeping skills and her body active with yoga and water aerobics. Her final gift was as a tissue donor and her pacemaker was donated to Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Please join her family for a graveside service at Red Butte Cemetery, Aspen, on October 2, 2021 at 11 am. Reception to follow at the Aspen Elks Lodge, 510 East Hyman Avenue.

Aloha and Mahalo sweet anela (angel)!