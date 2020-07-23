Obituary: Sean Carter
September 5, 1961 – July 16, 2020 Sean Carter died at his home in Kalispell, Montana. He was born and raised in Aspen to Tom and Jean Carter. Sean is survived by his wife Christina Schulien-Carter, his sister, Jill Carter-Jones, his brother, Michael Carter, and his canine companions, Addie and Rosie. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Darlington Funeral Homes caring for the family. @ http://www.darlingtonfunerals.com
