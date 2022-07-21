Obituary: Scott Lee Burch
March 19, 1961 – June 9, 2022
Born in Anaheim, CA, Scott was the youngest son of Charles & Delma Burch. He loved growing up in California and spoke of it often. He spent many years living in Three Arch Bay, Laguna Beach, CA . Scott was an avid and well respected motorcycle rider & competitor. He competed in the Baja 500 & 1000 motorcycle races, held in Baja, Mexico. Later in life, Scott moved to Colorado. He enjoyed fly fishing, riding motorcycles in the Rocky Mountains & was a 20 year veteran of the Colorado 500 charity motorcycle ride. Scott is survived by his brothers, Charlie Burch – Huntington Beach, CA, Joe Burch – Riverside, CA & a multitude of friends. A remembrance gathering will be held August 3, 2022 – Dallenbach Ranch, 2561 Frying Pan Road, Basalt, 4pm.
