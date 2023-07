June 30, 1952 – January 31, 2023

Celebration of Life will be held at the Veltus Park in

Glenwood Springs on Saturday, July 29th, 2023 from 11am – 3pm.

The Kiwanis club will be generously co-hosting. There will be a Potluck style food and drinks. Parking will be available across the river at Glenwood Baptist Church, so that Handicap parking is available at the park.

Come share your memories of Sandi with her family and friends, wear something summery and happy!