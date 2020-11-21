Obituary: Sally Reeds

Sally Reeds

Sally Reeds

November 21, 1932 – November 17, 2020

On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Sally Reeds, loving mother to Wendy, Allison and Thor, and stepmother to Ted, Mark and Sara, passed away at the age of 87.

She was born on November 21, 1932 in Denver, graduated from Mills College in Oakland, and married Ted Reeds in 1961 in Dallas. They drove her pink 1957 Thunderbird to Tulsa where they lived until 1967 when they moved to Aspen. She worked for the Aspen Ski Corp in Snowmass for many years and juggled raising a family and participating in the community. She always had an open, welcoming household for the many visitors who would come to stay in both the ski season and summer, often feeding an army of people with her many casserole recipes.

In 1978 she and Ted launched the family on an adventure by moving to England, and they travelled with the 3 younger kids throughout Europe in a camper van, including behind the iron curtain to Czechoslovakia where her sense of humor and calm demeanor came in handy. She then packed up the household for the next move in 1979 to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, where she worked as a travel agent which helped to feed her and Ted’s curiosity to see the world. They moved several more times, first to Beaufort, South Carolina (twice – once to a house Ted built across the street), then to Florida, to Cedaredge, CO, on to Denver, and finally after Ted’s passing in 2009, to Sunrise at Flatirons.

Sally was very politically active and founded the League of Women Voters both in Aspen and in Hilton Head. She is survived by her children, stepchildren, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, as well as her sister Sue, and her brother Pete.