Obituary: Ryan Lloyd Eason

Ryan Lloyd Eason

Provided Photo

May 2, 1983 – September 8, 2021

Ryan Lloyd Eason (May 2nd, 1986 – Sept 8th, 2021) was born in Aspen, Colorado, one of three children to William “Doc” and Alison Kelley Eason. He lived a complicated and extraordinary life.

He was a natural performer. He loved making people laugh. He perfected his magic act on the streets of Amsterdam, London, Las Vegas, Aspen, and Vail. He was a student and a teacher. He was a brother and a son.

He was a leader and a traveler. He was best friends with people all over the world. As an organizer, he put together his own circus in the mountains of Thailand. (Search YouTube for Medicine Circus.) He was invited to perform at the prestigious Magic Castle in Hollywood. He got a standing ovation from his peers at the Magic Circle in London. He always closed his act saying, “The only way to get love is to give love.” Ryan loved his friends, his family, and his audiences, and we all loved him.

Ryan was adored by so many, but his brain wouldn’t let him see that. He was many things to many people. He will be missed by his legions of friends and fans and mostly by his family.

Preceded in death by his mother, Alison, he is survived by his father, Doc Eason of Basalt, Colorado, and his two siblings, Kati Rose Eason of Los Angeles and Mack Eason of Rochester NY.

A memorial service is being planned for spring of 2022 in Aspen, Colorado—details to follow. Donations to the Ryan Eason Memorial Fund (https://tinyurl.com/RyanEasonMemorial ) would help with the memorial and travel involved to bring us together as a family. Donations to The Hope Center or another Suicide Prevention Organization in Ryan’s name would also be gratefully accepted. (https://www.aspenhopecenter.org/donate )

Rest in love, Ryan.