Obituary: Ruth Haab
May 17, 1941 – March 27, 2021
Our longtime friend Ruth Haab passed away peacefully in her home on March 27, 2021.
Ruth was born in Switzerland and moved to the United States in her early twenties. She moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in 1980.
Ruth enjoyed many things including skiing, hiking mushroom hunting, playing cards and spending time with friends.
You seldom saw her without a dog or cat beside her, she loved all animals!
Ruth will be dearly missed by her family in Switzerland, her many friends who worked with her at ” Bonnie’s ” as well as by all the members of the Swiss Club.
The 1st of August and the annual ” Jasstournier ” will never be the same without her.
