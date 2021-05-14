Obituary: Rosemary Ryan

Rosemary Ryan

Provided Photo

Rosemary Ryan

Rosemary Ryan, 78, passed away May 10, 2021, at her home in Silt, Colorado, after a long battle with cancer.

Born on November 9, 1942, in Roseville, Michigan, Rosemary was one of twelve children. She and her husband, Richard Ryan II, relocated to Colorado in 1975 with their children.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, sons Rick Ryan and Ron Ryan, and daughters Rome Webb and Renee Ryan, along with fifteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Her funeral mass will be held on Monday, June 17th, at 10:00 am at St. Stephen’s Church in Glenwood Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to St. Stephen’s Catholic Church at ststephen1885.org.