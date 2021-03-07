Obituary: Ron Thompson

Ron Thompson

January 8, 2021

Ron Thomson, Aspen resident for 43 years, died while on vacation in Scottsdale, Arizona January 8th, 2021. Death came from an infection in his sole kidney after a misdiagnosis and removal of the other one just three years ago.

After growing up in Milwaukie, Oregon and being an Oregon Duck, Ron started his life’s work as an air traffic controller for the U.S. Air Force, based in the Philippines, during the Vietnam War, and later worked as a civil engineer here in the Roaring Fork Valley, but his most satisfying work was as a U.S. Forest Service employee and later as a volunteer for the U.S. Forest Service. He managed the Wilderness Program at Zig Zag Ranger District on the Mount Hood National Forest, in Oregon and White River National Forest here in Aspen.

When not working he was exploring the world on his own time visiting some 101 countries.

Of the many non-profit environmentally-based organizations and endeavors that Ron was personally involved with over the years, he was proud of helping start the Independence Pass Foundation with Bob Lewis in 1989.

Ron leaves behind his adoring wife, Donna.

His ashes will be spread at the Maroon Bells when the flowers are in full bloom this spring and his spirit will always live there.