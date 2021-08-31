Obituary: Ron A. Timroth

Ron A. Timroth

Provided Photo

Ron A. Timroth

February 23, 1932 – May 9, 2021

Ron was born in Chicago. Feb. 23, 1932. He went to Colorado College where he got two degrees and taught summer school classes in geology. He worked for Atomic Research mapping uranium deposits around Moab, UT.

He built his first motel in Aspen in 1959, which is still there, and continued developing property in Aspen and Holland Hills, down valley. He was in the oil business in Southeastern Kansas. In 2008 he started a mining venture in Alaska where he spent four months every summer with a crew and equipment. He loved Alaska and living in the wilderness. In 2017 he went to Washington D.C to the National Convention where he accepted the Hardrock Mineral Small Operators Award, a nationwide environmental award.

He passed away May 9, 2021 at home near Snowmass, Co. His two brothers predeceased him, Rual and Jerry, who was his lifelong business partner. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Zana, and daughter, Valana.

Ron lived an interesting, adventuresome life, boating on Lake Powell and the Baja, building and flying RC airplanes, motorcycling in Mexico with his buddies and best of all, sitting on the pier on the pond he built at home watching the ducks paddle around as the sun was setting.