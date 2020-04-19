Obituary: Romayne Niemiec
Romayne Niemiec November 25, 1928 ~ April 10, 2020 Romayne Gertrude Niemiec passed away peacefully at Heritage Park Care Center in Carbondale, CO on April 10, 2020 of natural causes. She was born to Josephine and Clem Rickert and was married to Chester Niemiec. Romayne will always be remembered for her hospitality, loyalty to friends and family, faith, and sense of humor. She is survived by daughter Sue Way, son-in-law Ed, and granddaughter Vanessa. A service will be held when circumstances allow.
