Obituary: Robert Tucker
Robert Edward Tucker (Bob) passed away in his home in Carbondale, CO surrounded by family and love on April 1, 2020. Bob was born in Hartford, CT on June 8, 1931. He graduated Williams College in 1953 with a BA in French. He received his MBA in 1956 from the University of Oslo. Bob was an Eagle Scout. Skiing was a focus in Bob’s life. He won many awards and competed internationally in cross country skiing. He participated in the 1954 FIS Nordic World Championships and the 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics. He spoke several languages, his favorite being Norwegian. Bob’s passion for skiing led him to a lifelong career in the ski industry as a manufacturer, importer and rep. In addition to skiing, Bob was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, ride horses, hike and hunt. The Ranch at Roaring Fork was his paradise. He had a real zest for adventure and life. Bob was a long time member of the Round Up Riders of the Rockies, and Trout Unlimited Cutthroat Chapter. Bob also enjoyed celebrating the bonds of friendship and family with good food and wine. Bob was a real optimist. Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years Bobbye of Carbondale, daughter Polly (Steve) Tucker of Carbondale, son Jonathan (Hai) Tucker of Denver, grandsons Driscoll and Sumner of Denver, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Robert, mother Edith, and sister Peg. Please visit HoranCares.com to see a complete obituary, memorial information and/or to share a memory with Bob’s family. A Celebration of Life will be held in Denver and Carbondale this summer/fall. Contributions in his memory can be made to Healthy Aging in Eagle County.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.