Obituary: Robert Sinko

March 12, 1957 – February 11, 2022

The world has a little less fun in it today. Robert Sinko, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 64. Robert was born in the small Iron Range town of Chisholm, MN, where the weather is tough but the people are tougher. As a boy, Robert loved playing hockey and football and cherished his evening walks home from practice while watching the Northern Lights. Chisholm is where he developed lifelong friendships; you all know who you are.

Robert worked in the mines of Minnesota, like his father and grandfather before him. He had a calling for the mountains out West, leaving Minnesota in 1978 for a brief stay in Ogden, Utah, followed by a year in Denver, after which he discovered Snowmass Village/Aspen. Robert moved to Snowmass Village, Colorado on December 1,1980. He spent the next 42 years working at The Crestwood Lodge, becoming General Manager in 2002. He will always be grateful to the staff, owners and lifelong friends made throughout his years at The Crestwood.

Robert’s life was greatly enhanced by many boys’ ski trips, camping adventures and Lake Powell trips with family and friends. He will always be grateful to his amazing friends that joined him on trips to Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Jackson Hole, Canadian Rockies and Europe.

Above all else, Robert loved his family; he was an amazing husband and fabulous father. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kris Sinko, and twin daughters, Danielle and Delaney Sinko. Robert was so proud of his girls and always showed them how to truly live and make each day enjoyable, teaching them to appreciate fun, adventure and kindness.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, John and Irene Sinko, and father-in-law Jim Trihy. He is survived by his brother Michael Sinko (Carol), and nephews Derek Sinko (Janine) and Dustin Sinko (Shannon), as well as other loving relatives: Bill and Kathy Clayton; Michael, Colleen, Lizzie and Alex Kaiser; Bob and Susan Trihy; Kevin Trihy; Michael, Cecily and Warren Trihy; Carol Trihy.

Robert asked to thank Dr. Mayer, Nancee and Hogan from the Oncology Department at Aspen Valley Hospital; Dr. Lerman and nurses at Presbyterian St. Lukes in Denver; the doctors and nurses at Valley View Hospital; and Home Care and Hospice of the Valley who all assisted Robert in his battle with cancer. You are all angels.

A celebration of life will be planned for this summer. Cards can be sent to the family at P.O. Box 6602, Snowmass Village, CO 81615.