Obituary: Robert Nix

Robert Nix

September 17, 1936 – December 14, 2021

Robert Francis Nix, of Chicago and Aspen, passed away on December 14, 2021, at age 85. Born September 17, 1936, Bob, the youngest of five children, was raised on Chicago’s West Side. He graduated from St. Ignatius High School, John Carroll University, where he played football, and Georgetown University Law Center. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army, and while stationed at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, NY, met his beloved wife, Mary Ellen Maher Nix, an artist and teacher. She predeceased him. After a successful career as an attorney and judge in Chicago, Bob retired to Aspen, where he was a fearless skier, avid hiker and longtime member of the Pitkin County Library board.

He is survived by his four children: Elizabeth (Chris Curran) of Aspen, Bob Jr. of Aspen, Matt (Katherine) of River Forest, IL, and Kevin (Whitney) of Alexandria, VA, along with six grandsons: Andrew, TJ and Patrick Nix, Ronan Curran and Will and Wyatt Nix.

A private burial was held in Northbrook, IL, on December 17.