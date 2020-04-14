Obituary: Robert Moyer

Support Local Journalism Donate



Robert Dalton Moyer August 16, 1926 – April 10, 2020

Robert died peacefully at home, after he had taken his daily afternoon walk. He was a loving man and a gentle soul to the end.

He was born in the small town of Enola, PA and attended the local schools. He went directly from high school to serve in the Army Air Corps for 9 months at the end of WW2.

He attended Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster, PA for pre dental studies; after which he received his dental degree at Temple University School of Dentistry.

During a summer job at Lake George, NY, Robert met the love of his life Elsie. They were married for 68 years.

During the Korean War he served for 2 years as a dentist on the base in Savannah, GA.

After the service, he attended Columbia University School of Dentistry to specialize in orthodontics. His private practice was in West Orange, NJ; from which he retired in 1988. He and Elsie moved to Snowmass Village where they enjoyed many good years of skiing, golfing, fishing, hiking, gardening, RV’ing and many good parties with friends.

Robert is survived by his wife Elsie and their adult children: Jeanette (Scott) Gilbert, Robert (Suzanne) Moyer and Karen Moyer. Grandchildren and great grandchildren: Jody (Alan) Fong- William and Matthew; Kimberly (Stuart) Hogue- Westley and Caroline; Bobby (Grace) Haupt and Melissa Haupt.

At Robert’s request, there will be no services. We will carry his memories in our hearts.

Memorial contributions may be sent to SMILE TRAIN, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231