Obituary: Robert Kramer

Robert Kramer

August 22, 1939 ~ May 4, 2020 Robert (Bob) Kramer, an amazing and loving husband, dad and Opa, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at age 80. Bob was born and raised in Sussex, Wisconsin. He married his love and best friend, Patricia Stumpf in 1968, and together they raised their daughter Michelle (Schindler) in Madison, Wisconsin. Bob worked as an administrator for the State of Wisconsin for over 30 years. He loved all things that had to do with Wisconsin – the Badgers (all sports), the beer, the brats, the rivers, the lakes, the wilderness, and his wonderful and caring friends and family. Hands down, Bob’s passion was skiing – especially in Colorado. He was a beautiful skier – always graceful with perfectly carved turns. As a PSIA instructor, Bob taught skiing at Cascade Mountain in Wisconsin for decades, and every year would take ski trips out to Colorado with his family and friends. At age 75, he moved out to Colorado to be closer to Michelle, Dieter (son-in-law) and his grand-daughter, Genevieve. While he was still able, Bob enjoyed skiing and hiking with Genevieve, and taking her to ballet and the library. Bob will be remembered for his easy-going nature, his infectious smile, and the twinkle in his eye when he talked about Genevieve. We love you dad and pray that you are enjoying fresh powder and clean lines in Heaven. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held in Madison, Wisconsin in late summer. Memorial donations can be sent the Roaring Fork Conservancy, PO Box 3349, Basalt, CO 81621.