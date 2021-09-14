Obituary: Robert Heuschkel
Life
Robert (Robbie) Heuschkel
May 17, 1950 – December 29, 2020
-COME CELEBRATE
ROBBIE’S LIFE
WITH US-
September 18th 2021
at 11am
Orchard Church
110 Snowmass Drive
Carbondale, CO 81623
Service outside if
weather permits
Please bring a chair
Dress to match Colorado’s wildflowers
Colorfully casual
