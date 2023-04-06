Obituary: Robert Forgacs

Robert Forgacs

Provided Photo

April 24, 1953 – February 16, 2023

Robert “Bob” Joseph Forgacs, 69, of New Castle Colorado, passed away on February 16th, 2023. This loss was unexpected, leaving family and friends shocked and devastated. He’ll be missed in ways not even words can understand.

Born April 24th, 1953 in Detroit Michigan to Robert and Mary Agnes (Salamon), he was the eldest of six children. From day one, he was an adventurous and free spirit, with a “certain need to go against the grain.” He moved to Colorado in 1975, a place he first visited on a family camping trip in 1968.

Throughout his life, Bob logged thousands of miles on the road, always exploring the natural and wild places around him. The Black Canyon of the Gunnison was his favorite place. If you were lucky, and many were, he shared his sanctuary with you.

Bob was a successful builder and master carpenter, but he’d say the best thing he ever built was his family. Being a father and grandfather was his greatest joy and accomplishment. An avid photographer, skier, fly fisherman, boater and hockey player, he made many friends along the way, both people and canines. Bob’s authenticity, zest for life, sweet tooth and quick wit were legendary. He loved life and truly lived it to its fullest.

He’s survived by his wife Linda; children Ashley (Zach) and Brandon (Ashley); grandson Jackson; stepsons Erik, Kevin and Chris; step-grandchildren Brenden and Hannah; siblings Sandy, Bill (Wanita), Mike, Steve (Dawn), and Dan (Wendy); and many other extended family members.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday July 15th at 12:30pm, at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or food bank or to Bob’s GoFundMe campaign at https://gofund.me/27e1ae15 .