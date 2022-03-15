Obituary: Robert Corbin Griem

Robert Corbin Griem

Provided Photo

November 26, 1959 – March 12, 2022

Robert Corbin Griem, 62, of Basalt, CO, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 12, 2022 with Cindy – the love of his life at his side, and Mt. Sopris outside his window guiding his way. He was a lover of the sea, mountains, music & wind; and loved more than anything in this world his soulmate Cindy.

Rob was born and raised in Ogden Dunes, a beach town in Indiana, where he grew up exploring the sandy shores of Lake Michigan and sailing with his family. He attended the University of Chicago Lab School, and then Bates College in Lewiston Maine, where he majored in economics and fell in love with skiing. After graduating, he drove cross-country to the Roaring Fork Valley in Colorado, where he fell in love with Cindy Griem (née Storrier). Sharing a mutual love for the outdoors and each other, they married in 1984 and moved to Stowe Vermont where Rob was a ski patroller at Mt. Mansfield.…his favorite job EVER. The two returned to Colorado, where Rob’s passion for adventure flourished. In the summer he could be found windsurfing, e-biking or sailing on their boat IOTA, in regattas at the Aspen Yacht Club, where he served as commodore and was a Member at Large for over 30 years. In the winter, Rob turned to telemark skiing, and his tall, graceful silhouette could be easily spotted on the Aspen slopes. In 2002, Rob and Cindy ventured to Turks & Caicos Islands and soon were mainstays of the Providenciales community. Here, Rob developed a passion for kiteboarding and fliteboarding and spent long days exploring the beautiful blue waters with Cindy on their boat ISLANDER. Rob’s enthusiasm for life and the beauty of his surroundings was contagious, and he shared his passions with others, introducing his nieces and nephews to skiing and sailing. He was happiest in the company of Cindy and their good friends, whether on a boat, beach, or mountaintop.

Rob is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cindy – his beautiful blue eyes sparkled every time he looked at her; his sisters Katherine and Melanie, as well as his extended family and an abundance of friends. We will all miss him more than words can say, and will carry his spirit with us always. The storm has passed, he has set sail with angel wings guiding him along to his next adventure. Until next time dearest Rob, we love you so very much. Bon Voyage ~

There will be a celebration of Rob’s life this summer, more information to come. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Home Care and Hospice of the Valley, hchotv.org and Pathfinders, pathfindersforyou.org.