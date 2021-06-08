Obituary: Robert Allen Baxter

Robert Allen Baxter

Provided Photo

Robert Allen

Baxter

May 21, 2021

Robert Allen Baxter died on May 21, 2021 in Vancouver, B.C. of complications related to Parkinson’s disease.

Rob was born in Pismo Beach, California in 1946. His childhood memories were of camping trips to Yosemite and Sequoia National Parks and surfing at favourite spots along the California coast.

While living in LA he sailed several TransPac yacht races from LA to Hawaii, 2,200 miles across the Pacific. After graduating from college, he set off to see other parts of the world. First to Europe, then the Middle East, Asia and Australia, where he drove a very used car around The Bight from Perth to Sydney.

While ski bumming in Lech, Austria, he caught the ski bug which would eventually steer him to Aspen in 1971. In order to get a ski pass he got a job at Gretl’s (Bonnies). In 1974, he married Gillian and their son Christian was born in 1976. He worked summers in construction helping to build the family’s first home in Snowmass, and later another in Brush Creek.

He started working for the Aspen Skiing Company in 1977 where he would remain for 27 years, first as a patroller on Aspen Mountain, then as Patrol Director followed by Mountain Manager on both Aspen and Snowmass mountains.

Rob’s true passion was fly-fishing. His calendar revolved around the opening day of the Henry’s Fork, which he made for over 30 years. He loved rivers in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, British Columbia and on the South Island of New Zealand.

He was a loyal, caring and light- hearted friend who enjoyed many wonderful relationships and experiences. He would tell you he was a lucky man. He was immensely proud of Christian, gentle and loving to Gillian and a wonderful “Bubby” to his grandkids.

He leaves behind his wife Gillian, his son Christian, daughter-in-law Alex, and grandkids Sebastian and Cecilia.

If someone asks why Rob is missing, just smile and say he is out there fishing!