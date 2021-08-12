Obituary: Richard Wright

Richard Wright

Richard Wright

December 10, 1921 – August 9, 2021

Richard went to his Lord on August 9, 2021 in Piedmont, SD after a 99 year sojourn on this earth.

He was born on 12/10/1921 in Valentine, Nebraska. When the war started, he knew he had to go, so he volunteered for the 10th Mountain Ski Troops. After mountain climbing and ski training at Camp Hale, he served in the Aleutians and then in Italy for mountain combat.

After WWII, he and his bride “Bobbie” moved to Aspen (1946) and became one of the pioneers to the development of Aspen. Richard was active in Messiah Lutheran Church, the sanitation district, Little Annie ski area and the school ski program.

After 30 wonderful years in Aspen as a contractor and ski instructor, he and Bobbie moved to T or C, New Mexico for some permanent R&R.

Bobbie died in Albuquerque at the age of 94. Richard relocated to Piedmont in 2017 to live with his daughter and family.

Richard is survived by his two children, Alan (Pat), Payson, AZ, and Susan (Tom) Bass, Piedmont; two grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

A Christian service will be scheduled this fall at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.