Obituary: Richard Scott McClain

Richard Scott McClain

Provided Photo

January 5, 1953 – June 20, 2022

Richard “Ric” Scott McClain died peacefully surrounded by family on June 20th, 2022 after falling while trimming his trees. He was 69 years old. Ric was born to Norma “Shane” Jane McClain, and William Burton McClain on January 5th, 1953 in Denver, Colorado. After spending his early childhood on the Front Range, he moved to Aspen and graduated from Aspen High School in 1971. Growing up in Aspen, he was a passionate skier and raced for several years. He then began his college career, first attending the San Francisco Art Institute and the University of Copenhagen before ultimately graduating from the University of Colorado Boulder with a degree in architectural design.

Ric spent the next 20 years of his life traveling between his studio in Aspen, and the Tuscan village of Pietrasanta, Italy, where master artists taught him the ancient craft of carving marble. During his time in Italy, he became semi-fluent in Italian, and fully-fluent in drinking vino along the piazza. In the 1990s, Ric married, had two sons, and built a home in Basalt, Colorado, while continuing to produce sculpture in his Aspen studio. He never stopped sculpting or creating art since he discovered his calling in 1976. For 46 years, he worked to perfect his craft. His artistic mantra was, “I get up every morning and when I’m lucky, go to my studio and make dust!!! And I do so love it!!!.”

Ric was an artist, father, friend, puppy pillow, gardener, architect, and engineer of all things in his back yard. He is survived by his two sons Zac and Ian, and his ex-wife Julie. He is preceded in death by his mother Shane. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on through his art, and the memories of those who love him. A memorial service will be announced in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to the Aspen Community School or Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club.