Obituary: Richard McCrudden

Richard McCrudden

November 1, 1922 – December 30, 2022

Richard S. McCrudden, 100, passed away in Grand Junction, Colorado, Friday, December 30, 2022.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, he was the son of Dr. Francis McCrudden and Clara McCrudden. Richard graduated high school in 1941 from Kimbal Union Academy, New Hampshire. He then attended Middlebury College in Vermont for a brief time before enlisting in the army. Richard was in the 10th Mountain Division at Camp Hale in 1943.

While there, he did night time strategic maneuvers often in sub zero temperatures, he taught glacier and rock climbing and ran the ski school for the 85th Regiment Mountain troops. Upon his discharge from the 10th Mountain Division, he went to the University of New Hampshire where he graduated in 1948 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. After graduation, Richard followed his passion back to the mountains of Colorado. He began working for the Aspen Ski Company in 1950 until he retired in 1990 as the Aspen Ski School Director. Richard was instrumental in developing ski runs at Snowmass, Buttermilk and Breckenridge. Richard also was a certification examiner for the Professional Ski Instructors Association.

Richard enjoyed elk hunting, fishing, hiking, camping and especially skiing. He skied until he was 88 years old.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife Connie McCrudden. Richard is survived by his daughter Mary Naslund (John) of Lakewood, Colorado, grandchildren Sarah Kingsbury, Alan Kingsbury (Jeannette), great grandson Oliver, stepdaughter Randi Garcia and stepson Rod Garcia.