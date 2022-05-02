Obituary: Richard “Dick” Osur

December 26, 1931 – February 17, 2022

Richard “Dick” Osur, 90, a former Aspen resident and community volunteer, passed away on February 17, 2022.

Dick was raised in Hawthorne, NJ and graduated from

Syracuse University with a business degree. After

graduation, he enlisted in the US Army. In 1968, Dick, combined his love of skiing with his entrepreneurial spirit and with his wife Joan, opened a retail ski and sports store Snow Country in Rochester, NY.

In 1992, Dick retired to Aspen, CO. Though he enjoyed his ski days, Dick continued giving back to the Aspen community as well as in Rochester. Dick was Board President of the Aspen Art Museum; a board member of the Aspen Music Festival and School for 14 years; an officer of the Aspen Historical Society; and a ski ambassador on Ajax Mtn.

After the passing of his wife, Joan, in 2000, he reunited with Judith Swift, a dear friend. Dick and Judith were married in March 2005 on Ajax Mtn.. They traveled the world together enjoying many great adventures.

In 2017, they moved back east spending summers on Lake Ontario near Rochester, NY and winters in Hillsboro Beach, Fl.

Dick was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and mentor to many. He was well respected in both communities and loved by those he touched.

Dick is predeceased by his wife Joan Goldstein Osur. Dick is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Judith Swift and her 5 sons, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; his 3 children with Joan; Michael Osur (Eva), Mitchell Osur, Kim Osur Yackel (Ed), 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; brother, Robert Osur (Sharon) along with many nieces and nephews .

A Celebration of Life is planned for May 20 at the Strathallan Hotel in Rochester, NY.

For those who wish to express sympathy – consider a donation to the Aspen Historical Society at 620 W Bleeker St, Aspen, CO 81611

For information on the Celebration of Life, contact Kim Osur at 585-314-4426