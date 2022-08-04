Obituary: Richard Charles Anderson

November 6, 1937 – June 21, 2022

Richard Charles Anderson died peacefully on June 21, 2022. It was the summer solstice, a day of transition. Richard was 84 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Mae Anderson.

Richard and Shirley came to Aspen in 1965. He was on the Aspen Ski Patrol for many years. He started a sign company called, The Abominable Sign Man. He created and produced almost all the signage for the Aspen Ski Company as well as numerous other ski resorts throughout Colorado. Richard was a gifted graphic artist and illustrator.

Born in Southern California, he graduated high school in Big Bear Lake, California. After serving time in the US Air Force, he became a competitive Dirt Bike racer, motorcycle guru and an expert in everything Porsche.

Richard always had a thirst for knowledge. He was an avid reader and loved history. Not many people won an argument with Richard as his intellect and passion on many subjects put one on notice for a tough battle.

Some may remember Richard as a guest on the local Con Games Radio Program and some “lively” discussions with host, Michael Conniff.

Richard left Aspen in 1989 for Sedona, Arizona where he spent many years helping Shirley while she struggled with Pulmonary disease. She passed away in 2000. Richard returned to his home in Old Snowmass, Colorado, where he resided till his passing.

Richard had many dear and close friends who he kept in touch on a regular basis. Some of them he had known since he was 6 years old. He was a true and dedicated friend and will be greatly missed by us all.