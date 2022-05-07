Obituary: Renee Ann Stark

Renee Ann Stark

Provided Photo

June 16, 1941 – April 22, 2022

Renee Ann Stark of Aspen, Colorado and Palm Beach, Florida passed away at age 80 surrounded by her children.

She was born in Brooklyn – just footsteps away from the ocean in Sea Gate. Renee was the middle of three children to the late William and Edna Stark. Her family later moved to Scarsdale and then to Manhattan.

She received her BA from NYU and then while completing her Masters at Columbia University, she began teaching in public city schools, was part of Head Start and was a proponent for desegregation busing.

Renee married Stephen Marcus at the Plaza Hotel in New York City in 1966. On a ski vacation, they fell in love with Aspen and immediately knew it is where they wanted to live and build a home and a family, so they packed up the station wagon and headed west…

It was a dream come true to raise her three children in the mountains, her own horse in a meadow in front of her house and to ride through Aspen in the 4th of July parade!

Renee and Steve eventually divorced but remained lifelong friends.

Renee was an active part of the community – volunteering as a Blue Lady at AVH and for Response, as well as a founding parent and board member of Aspen Country Day School. She worked at some of the well-known, locally-owned businesses that were once a thriving part of Aspen including Special Occasions and HWR.

She embraced the active Aspen lifestyle – skiing, hiking, tennis, pickleball, and riding (both horses and bikes!) with an annual party for friends and family at Pine Creek Cookhouse. When the altitude affected her health, she continued playing as an avid bridge player, along with canasta and mah-jongg; spending her time between Palm Beach and Martha’s Vineyard to be close to family.

Her artistry spanned across all forms of textile arts and crafts – always working on a creative project. Her forte extended into the kitchen as a gracious host and amazing cook.

Renee’s greatest joy in life was becoming a grandmother and time spent with her grandsons – traveling, biking, fishing, knitting, clamming, cooking, eating, sharing and caring. Renee will be remembered for her grace, humor, fabulous style, her coveted brisket recipe, her intention to bring beauty and artistry into everything she did and as the best grandma any kid could ever hope for.

Renee is preceded in death by brother, Leslie J. Stark, sister Cheryl (CB) Stark and “wasband” Steve Marcus. She is survived by her three children: Karyn Andrade (Charles), Jennifer Marcus (Randy Bolt), David Marcus and her beloved grandsons; Jared, Tobias, and Max, as well as many friends along the way.

Although Renee loved flowers (especially daisies) In lieu donations may be made to Anderson Ranch, The Soldner Center or the Palm Beach Fire Rescue Station No.3.

Renee requested that her ashes be spread on Ajax’s Copper Bowl trail, just where you ski around the corner with a view of the town below. Her children and grandchildren will joyfully respect her lifelong wishes as she knew she wanted to always be looking down upon her cherished earth home of Aspen. All will be welcome to join that celebration of life – a service will be planned for a later date.