Obituary: Regina Isabel D’Alton

January 13, 1962 – January 14, 2023

Regina Isabel D’Alton of Glenwood Springs, Colorado passed away on January 14, 2023. She is survived by her son Calvin Conklin of Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Her daughter Hayley Blair Conklin predeceased her. She is also survived by her sisters Paula Landart of Venice, Italy, Theresa D’Alton of Sharon, Connecticut, Stephanie Barrett of Sharon, Connecticut and her brother William D’Alton of Billings, Montana. Her younger sister Claire D’Alton passed in 2012.

Regina was born on January 13th, 1962 at the New Milford Hospital in New Milford, CT. She graduated from Saint Francis Xavier grade school and completed her high school education at Canterbury School, both in New Milford, Connecticut. After attending Manhattanville College for a year, Regina moved to Colorado where she found the place where she wanted to spend her life. Regina raised a family and worked, mostly in the Basalt Colorado area. She enjoyed hiking, gardening and spending time with her friends. The birth of her daughter Hayley and her son Calvin fulfilled her life. She loved them dearly. Great memories and stories will remain from the annual family vacation on the houseboat. She loved taking Hayley and Calvin to visit family in California, New York, Connecticut and Europe.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to organizations of your choosing.