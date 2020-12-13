Obituary: Randy Linden

Randy Linden

August 25, 1951 – December 7, 2020

Randy Linden’s huge smile, joyous spirit, and gentle soul made an indelible mark on the hearts of so many in the valley and beyond. He bravely fought cancer for five years, beating the odds over and over again–all the while, maintaining a positive attitude. His good nature never waned – a feat which seemed humanly impossible. On December 7, 2020, he left our earthly world at age 69 as his wife Susan and daughter Jenna were by his side.

Born and raised in Sycamore, Illinois, Randy embodied down-to-earth friendliness and hard-working mid-western values. He fell in love with Aspen on a ski trip with college buddies in 1970 and moved to the valley permanently in 1971. He waited on celebrities, worked at the Buttermilk Ski Shop, started a painting business with his brother John and then joined the Aspen Post Office from which he retired after 30 years of service. Randy said he “lived a great life” and he did. While he enjoyed the simple things– finding pleasure in a good guitar solo, a long bike ride, a bowl of vanilla bean ice cream, a cozy campfire, and a Tom Petty tune–he had an adventurous side. He completed 90 jumps sky diving, rode several extended bicycle tours, and logged many miles on his motorcycle touring the West with his buddies. Most of all, Randy was devoted to his family. He met the love of his life, Susan, over lunch at Bonnie’s on Aspen Mountain. They were married on the backside of Aspen Mountain in 1993. He was immensely proud of Jenna. He loved biking, hiking, camping, and road tripping with the family. He aptly earned the title “Handy Randy” since he was able to fix, build or repair just about anything.

Randy once told Jenna, “You know, I never achieved anything really great, but I like to think I was a good father, a good husband, and a good friend.” All who knew Randy know that indeed he was. Randy also never knew a stranger. He could chat up anyone and was loved by all.

Randy is preceded in death by his father Leonard Linden, mother Isabel Linden, and brother John Linden. He is survived by his wife Susan, daughter Jenna, as well as mothers-in-law Charlotte Snowden and Carol Pyles, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Linda Linden, Mark Pyles (Mary Beth), Julie Eskridge (Tripp), Lisa Naquin, Dane Snowden (Yvonne), Jina Moya (Peter); and nieces and nephews Daniel Eskridge (Abby), Kristen Krofchik (Aaron), Devin Moya (Brittany), and Mikayla Moya.

Randy’s memorial service will be held this summer, when his friends and family can gather in-person to remember and celebrate him the way he would have wanted. In the meantime, please hold Randy in your heart while skiing down your favorite run on a bluebird day, peddling the bike path, enjoying a good ‘ole American beer, or reaching out to an old friend. Randy will be watching down wearing his big smile. You can also leave remembrances, photos and messages for the family at https://www.farnumholtfuneralhome.com/. Donations can be made to Pathfinders, P.O. Box 11799, Aspen, CO 81612 or https://www.pathfindersforyou.org/homepage in memory of Randy Linden.