Obituary: Randy Bean

Randy Bean

Randy Bean

August 7, 1948 – September 17, 2020

Randy Bean, celebrated broadcast journalist and film producer, died suddenly on September 17th, 2020 in her home in Loveland, Colo. She is remembered for her passion for politics, sports, dogs, and culture, as well as her impressive and pioneering journalism career.

Born Lee Randolph Bean in Bethlehem, Pa. on Aug. 7, 1948, Randy was the second daughter of Betty Lee Cleveland Bean and the Rev. George Martin Bean.

After living in NYC, where she worked on The Bill Moyers Show, and more, she moved to Palo Alto, Calif. where she remained for 35 years. She arrived as a member of the 1982 class of the prestigious Professional Journalism Fellowships at Stanford University. She was the founding executive producer of the Stanford Channel, launched in 1995. At the time of her death, she was the executive producer of her own firm, Green Bean Media.

Her most recent project, “American Creed”, which aired on PBS in 2018, is an exploration of what it means to be American at a time when the nation is so divided. It truly was her lifetime dream to produce a documentary of this magnitude. Well done, friend.

Randy’s connection to Aspen was showing up in 1973 and becoming an immediate part of the start up crew of Grassroots TV, where she made many lifelong friends.

She is remembered by friends and colleagues for her unwavering dedication to her craft and to those she loved. As news of her death spread, tributes poured in from across the country: “Such an inspirational powerhouse to me”; ” a vibrant journalist”; ” a wonderful mentor who introduced me to new ideas”; “I miss her raucous laugh and sly sense of humor.”

She leaves behind a number of beloved nieces, grand nephews and godchildren, in particular Nathan and Ashlee who live in Greely, Colo. Every child that Randy loved remembers her playing endless hours of Legos.

Randy’s ashes will be scattered in August of ’21 on the Colorado Front Range, where she loved walking her lab, Willow. The family requests that gifts in Randy’s memory be donated to the Classics for Kids Foundation.