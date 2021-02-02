Obituary: Phyllis Steuben

Phyllis Steuben

Provided Photo

In Memoriam

Phyllis Steuben

April 7, 1930 – January 20, 2021

Phyllis was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to Severen and Helen Pedersen. A lifelong resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, she passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband Gene, and daughters LeeAnn and Ann Helen, she is survived by sons John, Chris (Diane), Bruce, Kevin, and daughter Jane (Vern) Holmes, grandchildren Ian, Samantha, Amanda, John, and Michael, and great grandchildren Jace, Hunter, and Haven.

Phyllis worked for sixteen years at the First National Bank in Aspen after her children were grown, rising to the position of Assistant Vice President before retiring.

Home, family and friends were at the heart of everything Phyllis enjoyed in life. Playing pinochle with friends, visiting those she cared about in the nursing home, caring for her grandchildren, tending her flower garden, all gave her joy. But she was most truly in her element in the kitchen. A great cook and baker, she was never happier than when preparing a holiday feast, especially at Christmas time. One could always expect a treat when gathering at grandma’s house for birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays.

An avid traveler, she took many road trips here in the United States, and fantastic jaunts to Europe, North Africa, Mexico and South America with her family and friends.

The entire Steuben Family extends heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Susan Inscore and her staff for the wonderful care they always gave to “Miss Phyllis”, as they called her. We are also extremely grateful to all the fine people at Heritage Park who were her friends and neighbors, as well as caregivers. To Aja and Macy from Right at Home, to the nurses and caregivers from HomeCare and Hospice of the Valley, who made It possible for our Mom to continue to live in her own home to the end, we extend a special thanks. Through these final years of her life, Phyllis needed and loved all of you. Bryce from Farnum-Holt Mortuary has been wonderfully helpful and kind, for which we are most grateful.

A private family gathering to commemorate and celebrate Phyllis’ life will be held when it is safe to do so.