Obituary: Phyllis Belk

Phyllis Belk

Provided Photo

March 5, 1942 – May 13, 2020

Phyllis Yvonne Belk, age 78, of Berthoud, Colorado passed away on Wednesday May 13th. Phyllis was born in Keokuk, Iowa to Charles and Priscilla Frueh. She earned a degree in English from the State College of Iowa in 1964 and became a teacher. She married her husband, Gary Belk, of 46 years in 1965. They moved to Aspen Colorado in 1968 running the Dormez Vous Inn. They purchased the King Ranch on the Frying Pan River in Basalt, running it first as a guest ranch, then a foster home for troubled teens, and then as long-term rentals. They had two wonderful children, Kerry and Clay. Phyllis had many varied and interesting jobs through the years including teaching, running the guest ranch, Leave It To Leo’s ski storage at Buttermilk, helping Gary with his contracting business, and finally selling unique items at a booth at Canyon Collectibles in Loveland, CO.

Phyllis moved to Berthoud, CO in 2005 to be closer to her grandkids and daughter’s family. Phyllis was an amazing mom, grandmother, and friend. She had the amazing ability to talk to anyone and could get their life story in minutes. She had a great sense of humor and cherished her family and friends. She loved to hear what was going on in everyone’s lives. Phyllis is survived by her daughter Kerry and son-in-law Matt Nieberger, and grandkids Max, Maya, Maggie, and Mason, her sisters JoAnn Frueh and Nedra Frueh, and brother Ted Frueh and their families. She joins her husband, Gary and son, Clay, in heaven where I’m certain they laughing and watching over us all. We have been blessed to have Phyllis in our lives. She will be missed beyond measure.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.

Please feel free to share your memories through Ahlberg Funeral Chapel at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/longmont-co/phyllis-belk-9182333.