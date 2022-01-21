Obituary: Philip R. (Dick) Moore
August 12, 1929 – December 10, 2021
Philip R. (Dick) Moore died of heart failure on December 10, 2021. Born in Duluth, Minnesota, he graduated from Duluth Central High School and the University of Minnesota. After service in the Air Force during the Korean conflict he returned to the University of Denver Law School where he graduated in 1956. He was the Director of Governmental Regulations at Mountain States Employers Council at the time of his retirement.
As an avid skier, Dick represented many of the ski areas in Colorado and New Mexico in labor relations matters. He represented the Aspen Skiing Company in the only protracted labor strikes in the ski industry history.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy, two sisters-in-law, three nieces, and one nephew.
