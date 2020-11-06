Obituary: Philip Jean Carter

Philip Jean Carter

Provided Photo

Philip Jean

Carter

November 4, 1936 – October 11, 2020

Philip Jean Carter, died October 11, 2020 in Aspen, Colorado at age 83 of natural causes.

Born November 4, 1936 in Oklahoma City. Philip enjoyed a full and productive life finding joy in his family and friends and of course, fishing, which was his favorite pastime. He enjoyed sharing his talents with everyone in his orbit. Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred Susan Zohler and Clinton Philip Carter, brother Bill and first wife, Mary Lou Johns.

Growing up in Tulsa, OK Philip attending Barnard Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High and Central High School making lifelong friends. His epic trip down the Mississippi River when he was 16 years old with high school friends set the course for future adventures. Fly fishing with his father in Idaho hooked him on the sport and Philip proudly taught his children and grandchildren this fine art form. To this day, his favorite fishing spot on Maroon Lake has special meaning for them. His love for fly fishing took him to many places in the US and abroad creating memories with family and friends.

After graduating from Westminster College with a degree in Chemical Engineering, Philip joined the Marine Corps and attended officer candidate school in Quantico, VA. He was stationed in Hawaii, served in the Far East and attained the rank of Captain. After his time in the Marine Corps, he had a successful career in the chemical industry. Later he found great fulfillment in his partnership with Carola and John Herrin with The Enterprise Company in Houston, TX. Moving to Aspen in the 1980’s brought time for many new adventures including volunteer work at Aspen Valley Hospital, creating poured glass with Lee Lyons and many fishing trips. In his Aspen home he found pure enjoyment cooking for people. He could always be found making breakfast to order for guests or plating a lovely gourmet dinner as fine as any 5 star restaurant complete with an array of colors and textures.

Philip was larger than life – always in the picture, never background noise. His love for his family was fierce and unending. He always welcomed you with open arms. When you came to visit, his desire was that you enjoy yourself. Philip saw life through a lens for what was possible and lived life to the fullest. He had many expressions but one of his favorites he would say was “Outstanding”. Indeed Philip was “Outstanding” in every way and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Philip is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife Susan Stoffer Carter, beloved children Carrie Carter Hanson and husband Sid, Jennifer Carter Banning and husband Keith, Nicole Carter Johnson and husband Scott, Jo Helen Keenan Labagh and husband Greg, Sarah Kathryn Keenan and partner Tom McCarthy, Jame Todd Keenan and wife Stacy, and special daughter Priscilla Craven and wife Mary Louise Edwards. Philip also leaves seventeen grandchildren and two great grandchildren: Christopher, Spencer, Catherine, Henry, Reed, Carter, Beatrice, Tyson, Alex, Julian, Kathryn, Joseph, Sydney, Jack, Patrick, Mitchell, Kristina, Indra, and Liam.

Philip is also survived by many dear friends; they know who they are. The family is also grateful for the support of Dr. David Borchers, Shelby Hawkins, Trini Rochin and all the support staff from various vital agencies that cared for Philip.

In memory of his life, contributions may be made to The American Heart Association, ACES, and the Aspen Animal Shelter.

A celebration of Philip’s life will be held at a later date.