Obituary: Philip Hodgson Celebration of Life
– July 23, 2022
A gathering will be held to remember and honor the life of long-time local Philip Hodgson who passed away unexpectedly in April. The Celebration of Life will be held on July 23, 2022 at the Aspen Historical Society (620 W. Bleeker St) from anytime between 1pm to 4pm. He was a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbor, and friend who will be truly missed. We welcome Phil’s community of friends to share stories, happy memories and enjoy a few of Phil’s favorite culinary delights.
